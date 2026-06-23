Wangaratta's Bruck Textiles has diversified into premium outdoor canvas, made for use in industrial, mining, military and transport industries, and recreational pursuits.

At last month's celebration marking 80 years of Bruck and 100 years of Wilson Fabrics, Australian Textile Group chief executive officer Sandip Ranjan highlighted the launch of Australian Outdoor Fabrics (AOF).

Mr Ranjan said the new product and market segment, which Bruck commenced manufacturing this year, had further diversified the company's product and markets.

AOF evolved from the acquisition in January last year of selected assets of Wax Converters Textiles Pty Ltd.

Plant, equipment and technology were relocated to Wangaratta, where Bruck is manufacturing the products being marketed under the Australian Outdoor Fabrics sales company name.

Those products range from military truck tarps, vehicle canopies, field packs, pouches, duffle bags, sling chairs and deployable shelters to artist canvas, tenting canvas, seat covers, hiking packs and travel bags, and materials for truck or 4WD canopies and semi-trailer tarps.

The military offering includes protective technologies such as camouflage print designs and Near Infra-Red reflectance properties to enhance concealment and reduce detection.

Mr Ranjan said while the recent anniversary celebrations honoured the company's past, its future would be shaped by sustainability and responsible production, advanced materials and new technologies, and the continued need for resilience in global supply chains.

Diversification is an important element of that resilience for the company, which currently employs 130 people in Wangaratta.

Mr Ranjan said AOF products were being exported to New Zealand and Fiji.