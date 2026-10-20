Community united in deep sadness

Wangaratta, and the North East, is reeling from the devastating impact of Monday's Murphy Street incident involving Indi's Independent federal MP Helen Haines. From the moment it was reported that Dr Haines was at the centre of the incident, and the wider implications began to emerge, there has been a deep sense of shock that this could happen in our community. As national media descended on the rural city and information filtered out through news reports, residents' emotions flowed through the stages of grief, and thoughts were with the local MP, her family, friends and staff. A pall of sadness has settled across Wangaratta as locals have gone about their days, always with the incident in or close to their thoughts. "This is not us, this is not Wangaratta" has been the constant reaction. What is representative of Wangaratta, though, is the community-mindedness that saw residents jump to Dr Haines' aid, and ensure that the driver at the centre of the incident was detained by citizen's arrest. It's the orange love hearts which emerged on a Rowan Street fence, acknowledging the sorrow being felt by passers-by. And yesterday, the city's residents did what they know to do when tragedy strikes - they sought comfort from being together, during a lunchtime prayer vigil in Holy Trinity Cathedral. For while it may be dominating news coverage across the nation, this incident has at its heart a community member. One of us, and one who is widely respected and treats others with respect. The widespread news coverage will continue, but as Bishop Clarence Bester urged the gathering at Tuesday's prayer vigil, "Let our community's love be the loudest voice".