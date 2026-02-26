A gathering near Greta's deconsecrated Anglican church on Labour Day weekend will acknowledge the building's past role in the community, through the unveiling of a memorial plaque.

Anyone with connections to the church and the surrounding community, or an interest in local history, is invited to attend the unveiling from 3pm on Sunday, 8 March.

It will be followed by afternoon tea under the trees in the nearby cemetery carpark.

The church, which is now privately-owned and undergoing restoration, was the third built on the site; the original building was constructed and dedicated in 1890, but destroyed by white ants, and the second was built and dedicated in 1916 but later lost in the 1952 bushfires.

The current building was dedicated in 1954, and served the community for 67 years before being deconsecrated in 2021.

Over the years, the church was a meeting place for Anglican church services, funerals, weddings and other gatherings for Greta and district residents.

To recognise this connection, a group of past parishioners have spent the past two years arranging for a memorial stone and plaque to be placed outside the fenceline of the former church, near the south front corner.

The 8 March date of its unveiling has been chosen for its proximity to the 6 March opening of the original church in 1890.

The event will be combined with the opening of a time capsule from the site, which is believed to have been prepared for the church's centenary in 1990.

Everyone is welcome to attend the unveiling ceremony and the afternoon tea to follow.