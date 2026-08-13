Milawa Football Netball Club (MFNC) recently switched on new sports lighting at Milawa Recreation Reserve, marking the completion of a major community-led project that will support local sport and recreation well into the future.

The $320,000 lighting upgrade was funded through the Country Football Netball Program administered by Sport and Recreation Victoria, with MFNC securing a grant of $240,660 (excluding GST) and leading delivery of the project.

The Rural City of Wangaratta provided grant administration and project management support throughout the process.

The new lights were switched on for the first time during the commissioning phase on 18 June, with around 50 Auskick participants taking to the field despite wet weather conditions.

MFNC president Steve Williamson said the club looks forward to officially opening the upgraded facilities with the community in the coming months.

He said the project would create new opportunities for players, volunteers, and the broader community.

“The new lighting will allow us to extend training sessions, improve player safety and make better use of the reserve throughout the year,” Mr Williamson said

“Seeing our Auskick participants enjoying the facilities on the night the lights were turned on showed exactly why projects like this are so important.

“This upgrade has only been possible through the hard work of our volunteers and the support of our funding partners.

“We are incredibly proud to have delivered the project ahead of schedule and to provide facilities that will benefit current and future generations of local sporting families.”

MFNC committee member Mick Batey said the lighting upgrade would strengthen the club's ability to meet growing community demand.

“Quality facilities are essential for attracting and retaining participants in regional sport,” he said.

“These lights give us greater flexibility to host training, events and community activities, while ensuring our players have access to modern facilities close to home.”

The project was delivered approximately nine months ahead of the original completion timeline.

Electrical works were carried out by Floyd Industries Pty Ltd.

Milawa Football Netball Club thanked Sport and Recreation Victoria, Rural City of Wangaratta, Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA) which managed Milawa Recreation Reserve, Floyd Industries and the many volunteers who contributed to the project's success.