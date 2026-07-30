Students and volunteers have helped plant almost 2200 indigenous plants across the Rural City of Wangaratta as part of this year's Schools Tree Day and National Tree Day activities.

Council's Schools Tree Day event on Friday 24 July brought together students from eight local schools to plant 853 indigenous plants across 31 different species of trees, shrubs, and groundcovers.

The result exceeded last year's total of 651 plants, which was achieved over multiple planting days following a weather postponement.

The momentum continued on Sunday 26 July, when 95 community members joined council at Everton Upper to plant 1346 indigenous plants across 30 different species along the Murray to Mountains Rail Trail.

This surpassed last year's National Tree Day planting total of 1239 plants.

Mayor Cr Irene Grant thanked the many students, teachers, volunteers, and community members who took part.

"It’s fantastic to see people of all ages getting involved and making a direct contribution to the health of our local environment," Cr Grant said.

"Together, our school students and community volunteers planted almost 2200 indigenous plants that will help improve habitat for native wildlife, strengthen biodiversity and enhance the natural landscape for years to come.

"These events not only deliver environmental benefits but also encourage people to connect with nature and learn more about the unique ecosystems that make our region special."

Seventeen schools across the municipality also received free indigenous plants from council to create habitat gardens and support nature-based learning opportunities on school grounds.

Council thanks all volunteers, students, teachers, and staff who contributed to the success of this year's National Tree Day activities.