Given the recent publicity regarding the death of Melbourne Cup runner So You Are, it may be prudent to examine the facts and figures surrounding the death of racehorses and their disposal after death. Australia has around 36,000 active thoroughbred racehorses. An estimated 160 to 174 racehorses die each year in Australia due to racing and training injuries. Medical conditions and age also contribute to deaths off-track. In Australia, deceased racehorses are most commonly buried in licensed landfills or on private rural properties with at least two metres of soil covering the body. Burial in a licensed landfill is often the preferred option when a horse has been euthanised with chemicals (such as barbiturates), due to the existence of drug residues. Veterinary clinics or contracted removal services often transport euthanised horses to approved waste facilities for deep burial in designated areas. Owners with suitable land may bury a horse on-site, provided they have enough space, follow local council/EPA rules, and keep a safe distance from waterways and groundwater. Depending on the state, local facilities, and cause of death, cremation may be used where available. For practical reasons the transport of euthanised horses to landfill is often done with the use of a skip. Unfortunately, in the case of So You Are, the exposure of the horse to the general public without suitable camouflage, led to public outcry. For the record, roughly 600 to 700 million farm animals are slaughtered each year in Australia for food and other products. Graeme Taylor, Wangaratta Electrification saves energy costs Households can reduce total energy costs by up to 90 per cent if they fully electrify today: to switch to an EV, electrify gas appliances, install solar panels and household batteries. On average, electrification is projected to reduce household energy costs by about $900 per year, or 15 per cent of current spending on energy, over the next decade under our base case. Electrification savings typically exceed upfront investments. The ongoing savings from electrification exceed the upfront costs a household would incur. While costs and benefits vary between household types, typical payback periods are less than 10 years if households electrify today. Many households are currently unable to electrify due to barriers including upfront costs and where they live eg. rentals. Ensuring all households have options to electrify would promote an equitable transition and ensure no one misses the energy transition benefit. Candidates serious about cost-of-living relief cannot go past total electrification, on the pathway to Net Zero. Vote 1 Steve Manning for Ovens Valley. Russell Sully, Wangaratta South Modern library, fine just where it is Council director Sarah Brindley states in the Wangaratta Chronicle article (Friday 19 November) that “modern libraries fulfil a wider role as community hubs and social connection points” as if we need to change the definition of a library. As a professional librarian, I know what old and modern libraries’ core functions are, and they are not about adding so many services to a library that it loses focus of its core function, reading and research. We know what council directors think but what do our elected councillors think is the core business of our library? Does council understand that libraries are about reading. The Australia Reads Research Review (2023) tells us 86 per cent of young children like being read aloud to at home and adults who read books, magazines or newspapers almost every day have a substantially lower risk of being diagnosed with depression. The National Reading Survey (2021) tells us 75 per cent of the general population read one book per year. Conversely 25 per cent of the general population have not read or listened to a book in a year. This is a marked increase on the 2017 reader survey by the Australia Council and Macquarie University which showed that only eight per cent of the population have not read a book in the year (Reading the Reader: a survey of Australian Reading Habits 2017). So does council still say one of the reasons to move the library is to improve its service delivery by making it into a community hub, when what the national surveys tell us is that actual reading is the core need in our society, already being successfully delivered by our library just where it is without having to diversify into a social connection point. Claire Russell, Wangaratta Library move is a step backwards Of the services and facilities the council manage on behalf of Wangaratta residents one stands out as truly being there for absolutely everyone. It is not WSAC where it costs to swim, it is not the performing arts centre where an usher will check your ticket, it is our public library. You can hit hard times, have no spare dollars or even coins and still avail yourself of all that the library has to offer. How disappointing it is to learn council have quietly commenced planning for a library relocation which is guaranteed to be a step backwards, literally stepping backwards into a building it has long since escaped. Council leaders are ignoring the fact Wangaratta’s library is a stand out success on every measure, it is too precious to allow to be hobbled because decision makers have succumbed to a blinkered budgetary ruthlessness. Library members your library needs you. Luke Davies, Wangaratta