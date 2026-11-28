Nationals’ member Tim McCurdy is set to retain the seat of Ovens Valley, and serve his fifth term in the Victorian parliament alongside Coalition colleagues set to govern the state for the next four years after an emphatic election victory yesterday. With nearly 70 per cent of the total votes counted in Ovens Valley, Mr McCurdy has secured 35pc of the primary vote and 60pc of the two-party preferred vote, holding off strong challenges from One Nation’s James Rouel and Independent Steve Manning. Mr McCurdy first entered parliament as the member for Murray Valley in 2010 and has represented the district and its predecessor for 16 years. He went into yesterday's state election holding the shadow ministries of racing, veterans' affairs, and gaming and liquor. The Coalition had an emphatic win across the state on Saturday night, with leader Jess Wilson to become Victoria’s next Premier. It’s the first time the Coalition will hold government in 12 years.