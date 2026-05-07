Spots are quickly filling up for Wangaratta’s Cool Heads Young Driver Program presentation which will be held at the Wangaratta High School this Wednesday.

It will be the first time the Cool Heads Program will be held in Wangaratta in more than 10 years, giving an upfront and confronting perspective on lived experiences from those on the frontline of road trauma, and families who have tragically experienced it.

The presentation is presented by Victoria Police and will run from 6-8pm, with the Wangaratta High School donating their venue to host the event.

Tickets can be booked via the link: use https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cool-heads-young-driver-program-tickets-1983832103224