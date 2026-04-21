Wangaratta council workers are driving around in brand new vehicles purchased locally, part of plan by the rural city to support the local economy.

The Rural City of Wangaratta’s recent fleet upgrade has delivered direct economic benefits to local businesses.

As part of the scheduled five-year upgrade, council worked closely with Wangaratta-based businesses, including Wangaratta Motor Group, Wangaratta Offroad & Mechanical, David Battin Electrical and Grimshaw Signs, to supply, fit out and brand the fleet.

The support of local businesses aligns with council’s ongoing Shop Local campaign, which encourages residents to support local businesses to help strengthen our economy, and follows a recent initiative to increase the use of local trades through the council’s Trade Services Panel.

Mayor Irene Grant said this project demonstrated how council procurement decisions can have a positive ripple effect across the local economy.

"Every time council chooses to buy locally, we’re investing back into our own community," she said.

"This fleet upgrade is a great example of how council can meet its operational needs while also supporting local jobs, skills and businesses.”

Jarred Clark, Wangaratta Motor Group’s general manager said council’s commitment to engaging local businesses is particularly important in the current economic climate. "Council support plays a vital role in sustaining local businesses," Mr Clark said.

"This project involved multiple local suppliers across different stages of the fleet fit-out, including accessories, signage, and electrical work. Business is tough out there, so when locals support locals, that money goes straight back into the community.”

Jayden Grimshaw, owner of Grimshaw Signs, said it was great to work alongside council and other local businesses on this project.

"Being part of local jobs like this helps build strong relationships within the community," Mr Grimshaw said.

"We’re big on supporting local, and working together like this creates opportunities for future projects across the region.”

Over the past six months, council has progressively rolled out its upgraded fleet across services and facilities, with new vehicles now visible and operating across the municipality.