The Victorian Coalition's $5 billion commitment to invest in road maintenance over four years, if elected, has been welcomed by Wangaratta council, as it believes the funding reflects long-standing calls from regional communities for greater investment in state-managed roads.

The commitment includes funding for pothole repairs, preventative maintenance, and roadside management, as well as a pledge to increase infrastructure investment across regional Victoria.

As a member of Regional Cities Victoria (RCV), council has supported statewide advocacy for increased investment in regional roads and long-term infrastructure funding.

City Mayor Irene Grant said the condition of state-managed roads remains one of the most consistent concerns raised by residents and businesses throughout the municipality.

"Our community has made it clear that the condition of state-managed roads remains a major concern, with 15 of our most complained-about roads managed by the Department of Transport and Planning,” she said.

“Our road network supports local jobs, freight, tourism, and access to essential services.

"Ensuring these roads are safe is fundamental to the liveability of our region and the safety of everyone who uses them.

“We welcome any commitment that recognises the importance of investing in regional roads and ensuring country Victoria receives its fair share of infrastructure funding.”

Chief executive officer Matt Nelson said the announcement aligned with priorities the rural city and RCV had been advocating for.

"Council has consistently called for a dedicated Regional Development Fund and action to address the growing backlog of maintenance on state-managed roads," Mr Nelson said.

"Regional roads are critical economic infrastructure - they improve safety, support freight and agriculture, connect businesses to markets, and help visitors access our region.

"We look forward to working with the next Victorian government to ensure our region receives the investment needed to support our growing regional economy.”

Council said it will continue engaging with political parties ahead of the Victorian election to advocate for infrastructure investment across the region.