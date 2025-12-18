New parking meters have been approved for Wangaratta's CBD to help people who don't want to or can't use the mobile app or voucher system.

Councillors decided in a 5-2 vote at the December council meeting to have 10 bank card payment parking meters installed in locations across the CBD which motorists can access.

The meters will cost ratepayers $74,200 which includes installation and signage.

They will operate using registration plate numbers and will not need printed tickets to be displayed in vehicles.

Cr Harry Bussell, talked in favour of the meters and highlighted that he was a former retailer in Wangaratta and he understands the city well.

"This is a generous step forward with the amount of money that council has spent for people who don't or can't (use the EasyPark App)," he said.

"The placement of the meters is certainly important but for all the enquires I've had this year, this will certainly cover all the people I have spoken to."

Cr Allison Winters was against the amount spent on parking meters and had reservations about the way council has gone about community consultation and also whether meters will in fact be a solution to user access problems.

"I can't in all conscience agree to such an unwarranted spend and I argue that it is a big spend," Cr Winters said.

"These sort of financial decisions do completely add up.

"We are frequently discussing how we're in a cautious financial position and how important financial sustainability is and in my opinion this decision doesn't align with that."

Cr Winters also talked about criticism of council for not involving the community in these sorts of big decisions and "making decisions to people rather than with people".

"I'm deeply concerned that's what we're doing again here, not involving the community in a decision that is costly, reactive and may not achieve the outcome you're anticipating.

"I believe we need further consultation from businesses in the CBD and the community to determine a solution that suits everyone."

Cr Harvey Benton urged residents to get with the times to use either the existing EasyPark App or voucher system or the bank card payment meters when they are installed.

Cr Winters and Cr Dave Fuller did not vote in favour of the motion.