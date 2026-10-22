Countdown to jazz festival

A week out from its staging, preparations are in hand for the Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues. The 36th festival will run from Saturday 31 October to Sunday 1 November, with performances in the grounds and inside Holy Trinity Cathedral, as well as in St Patrick's Hall, and the Old Baptist Church, which will again host the Tiny Jazz Series. Unlike last year, the cathedral grounds will be a ticketed venue, with a weekend pass and day passes returning for festival-goers. The annual Sunday morning jazz mass remains open to the public, and there will be a free performance by the Australian Army Band in St Patrick's Hall from 4pm on the Saturday. The Wangaratta High School Stage Band will also give a free performance in Ovens Street on the Saturday from 11am. The National Jazz Awards will again be held in conjunction with the festival, this year seeking to find Australia's best young drummer, and the festival will continue with Milawa Monday on November 2. Tickets to the 2026 Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues are on sale now at www.wangjazzblues.com.au