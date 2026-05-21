A crew of hip hop dancers from Wangaratta enjoyed success at the recent Australia Hip Hop Dance Championship in Sydney, finishing second and qualifying to represent Australia at the world championships.

While Almighty Force, a hip hop team from Pulsate Dance Force, will not attend the fast-approaching worlds in Arizona in August, its silver medal-winning performance in Sydney on 9 and 10 May has whetted dancers' appetites for future competitions.

Teacher Katrina Pulvirenti said it was the first time the 18 dancers, aged between 12 and 21, had competed at the national event, to which they progressed after qualifying at regional level in Melbourne.

"When we did our first event at regionals, we didn't expect to qualify for nationals, so we thought that was amazing," Katrina said.

"The crew were very excited; they had to do a lot of weekend and late night rehearsals in term one to prepare for nationals.

"Some travel from Yarrawonga and Beechworth too, so they were very tired, and it's a massive commitment for the families, so to go to Sydney and win silver was fantastic.

"The kids loved the whole experience of watching the best Australian teams compete, just seeing the calibre of hip hop in this country.

"While we won't go this year, worlds is definitely something we'll be looking to do in the future.

"We're going for gold next year.

"I used to work for the event and toured Australia with it, and I always had in mind that I was going to bring a team to compete one day.

"It's good to know that a crew from a regional area like Wangaratta can do enough to get to Sydney and perform so well.

"I'm so proud, and everyone was on a high the whole week at dance after the event."

Katrina said Almighty Force was now preparing for a series of events, with its next six months planned out, and dancers had been energised by their experience in Sydney.

She said while two of the dancers in the group were keen to pursue dance as their careers, "for others, it's creating memories".

"One dancer is studying to be a paramedic, and another to be a physio, but they still want to be part of it while pursuing other careers because they love it so much," she said.