David McLaren is Wangaratta's newest centenarian

Wangaratta gained another centenarian on Saturday 10 October, when St John's The Terrace resident David McLaren celebrated his special day alongside wife Heather and neighbours. If there's anything David can attribute his long life to, it begins with one piece of advice he received during the early days of his medical career from an orthopedic surgeon. "As well as you can, leave work at work," he recalled. "Don't take it home with you." With a new life motto to abide by, David has led a life defined by love and fulfillment, embracing all of its joys and pitfalls; from travelling the world to prioritising one of the most important, "remarkable" presences in his life, his wife Heather. The pair have been married for 50 years and counting, and their love story comes straight out of a movie. "When we met, there was instant connection," David said. "I said [to myself] 'Come to your senses, you dopey old goat, lady like that will be knocking fellows off with a stick'. "Couple of weeks later, I get a phone call; I was on call for emergencies at The Alfred Hospital. "She wanted me to come to dinner, and I said look, non emergency calls are not on. "And I had the cheek to say, 'You wouldn't, by any chance, have a coffee pot on, would you?'... and that was it." Aside from striking a balance between work and your personal life, David said its incumbent to be kind to people and no place demonstrates it better than our country town. "I cannot believe Wangaratta's [kindness]," he said. "The other day, we [Heather and I] were shopping and I'm standing [outside] holding a trolley and within a couple of minutes, two people came over and said 'Are you alright' and 'Can we help?'" David said he felt lucky to be surrounded by friends on his birthday and thanked them for joining him.