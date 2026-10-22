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David McLaren is Wangaratta's newest centenarian

<p>HAPPY BIRTHDAY: David McLaren didn\\'t feel any different from when he was 99, but nontheless felt blessed to be celebrated by wife Heather McLaren and neighbourhood friends. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg</p>\\n
<p>HAPPY BIRTHDAY: David McLaren didn\\'t feel any different from when he was 99, but nontheless felt blessed to be celebrated by wife Heather McLaren and neighbourhood friends. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg</p>\\n

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: David McLaren didn't feel any different from when he was 99, but nontheless felt blessed to be celebrated by wife Heather McLaren and neighbourhood friends. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg

St John's The Terrace resident David McLaren celebrated his 100th birthday recently
Grace Fredsberg
October 22, 2026 • 03:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 21 October, 2026

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