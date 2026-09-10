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Delightful and delicate – The Rose Robin

<p>A RARE TREAT: A splendid male Rose Robin pauses momentarily on a perch. PHOTO: Chris Tzaros (Birds Bush and Beyond)</p>\\n
<p>A RARE TREAT: A splendid male Rose Robin pauses momentarily on a perch. PHOTO: Chris Tzaros (Birds Bush and Beyond)</p>\\n

A RARE TREAT: A splendid male Rose Robin pauses momentarily on a perch. PHOTO: Chris Tzaros (Birds Bush and Beyond)

The Rose Robin is a rare treat in the North East for birdlovers
Ian Davidson & Chris Tzaros
September 10, 2026 • 02:00

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