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O&K’s day of days

<p>GRAND FINAL DAY: Saturday will feature seven premiership showdowns to decide the best teams in the Ovens and King FNL for 2026. PHOTO: Marc Bongers</p>\\n
<p>GRAND FINAL DAY: Saturday will feature seven premiership showdowns to decide the best teams in the Ovens and King FNL for 2026. PHOTO: Marc Bongers</p>\\n

GRAND FINAL DAY: Saturday will feature seven premiership showdowns to decide the best teams in the Ovens and King FNL for 2026. PHOTO: Marc Bongers

Ovens and King FNL comes together this Saturday for grand final showdowns
Nathan de Vries
September 10, 2026 • 06:00
Updated, September 10, 2026 • 06:02

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