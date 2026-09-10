O&K’s day of days

After all the drama, hard work and sacrifice of the season, grand final day is here at last for the Ovens and King Football Netball League. The league will descend on the footy field and netball courts at Wangaratta’s WJ Findlay Reserve this Saturday 12 September to determine the premiers for 2026. A total of six of the league’s 11 clubs will be represented on the biggest stage across the five netball divisions and two football matches. OKFNL operations manager Daniel Saville said grand final day was the highlight of the season, with clubs and teams searching for elusive silverware. “It’s a great way to finish the season, it’s what we’ve all been waiting for over the last 25 weeks of hard work from all of the clubs and teams and players involved to get this far,” he said. “They deserve the best shot at a premiership. “It’s a great reward for everyone behind the scenes who have done the work as well - at a club and league level, there’s a lot that goes into a season from a lot of people, and grand final day is always a nice way to end the season on a high.” Gates open from 7.30am on Saturday, with the first match of the day scheduled for a 9am start in the under 15s netball between Benalla All Blacks and Bonnie Doon. Bonnie Doon has a presence in all five netball grades, taking on Tarrawingee in the under 17s from 10.30am, Bright in B reserve at 12pm, and Whorouly in B grade from 1.30pm and A grade at 3pm. There will be plenty of seating courtside, with the league securing funding from the Rural City of Wangaratta to hire some courtside bleachers for onlookers to pack and cheer their team on. Football action kicks off from 11.45am with the reserves decider between North Wangaratta and Whorouly, while the senior grand final between Bright and Whorouly is set for a 2.15pm start. The weather is looking extremely favourable, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting a sunny day, with light winds, a top of 21 degrees, and not a drop of rain in sight. “Get in early to get the best spot,” Saville said. “We’ve got the netball grandstand up and going this year, thanks to the Rural City of Wangaratta – that’s been a great addition to the netball court. “WJ Findlay Oval is a really great venue for football and netball, you’re never too far from the action. “We’ve got a couple of sponsor activations happening on Saturday with BankWAW and Mental Health and Wellbeing Local. “All in all, it should be a really exciting day.” Catering will be at its best on the day - with Goorambat manning the canteen and Bonnie Doon behind the bar, patrons and supporters will be kept in good spirits as they watch the sporting action unfold. If you can’t make it to the ground, all football and netball matches will be livestreamed via AllInSports.com.au for a fee. The senior football match will be broadcast and called by the crew at OAK FM on 101.3, with coverage from 1pm and going through to the post match. “We encourage everyone, whether your club’s playing or not, to get out and about and enjoy a great day,” Saville said. The 2026 Ovens and King Football Netball League grand finals are this Saturday 12 September, with gates at WJ Findlay Oval open from 7.30am. Entry is $20 for adults, $15 for concession card holders, and kids under 16 can enter for free, with records available for $2. A reminder pets and BYO alcohol are strictly prohibited at the venue. Spectators are also reminded to be respectful towards officiators, players, and other spectators.