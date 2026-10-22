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Detectives to share the Inside Story in Wangaratta

<p>HEAR OUR STORY: Wangaratta police members Leading Senior Constable Helen Parfett. Senior Constable Hayley McDonald and Leading Senior Constable Cheryl Love with Sergeant Travis Carroll, president of the Blue Ribbon Foundation North East branch pictured last year, promoting the foundation\\'s Inside Story event in Wangaratta on 13 November. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n
<p>HEAR OUR STORY: Wangaratta police members Leading Senior Constable Helen Parfett. Senior Constable Hayley McDonald and Leading Senior Constable Cheryl Love with Sergeant Travis Carroll, president of the Blue Ribbon Foundation North East branch pictured last year, promoting the foundation\\'s Inside Story event in Wangaratta on 13 November. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n

HEAR OUR STORY: Wangaratta police members Leading Senior Constable Helen Parfett. Senior Constable Hayley McDonald and Leading Senior Constable Cheryl Love with Sergeant Travis Carroll, president of the Blue Ribbon Foundation North East branch pictured last year, promoting the foundation's Inside Story event in Wangaratta on 13 November. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann

The Blue Ribbon Foundation’s popular true crime deep dive returns to Wangaratta
Bailey Zimmermann
October 22, 2026 • 01:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 21 October, 2026

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