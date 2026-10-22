Detectives to share the Inside Story in Wangaratta

The Wangaratta community will have a rare chance to step inside some of Victoria's most notorious criminal investigations when the Blue Ribbon Foundation's North East branch’s popular Inside Story fundraiser returns next month. Inside Story has been a feature event and fundraiser for the charity in recent years and is coming back to the rural city on Friday 13 November from 6:30pm. The event gives a rare insight into the police investigations undertaken to solve some of Victoria’s most notable crimes. Presentations will be given by two lead detectives from Victoria Police Melbourne offices to give attendees a chance to see and hear details not covered by the media and gain an understanding of the prosecuted. The step-by-step presentations bring the audience along and make them feel like they are part of the investigating team when the final arrest is made. There will also be a Q&A session at the end of each case. Secretary and treasurer of the Blue Ribbon Foundation North East branch Vicki Norman said there was still an incorrect perception among a majority of people she comes across as to where the foundation money goes. “Our funds go towards projects at local hospitals dedicated to police who have recently passed in the line of duty, not to the fallen police members’ families,” she said. “This is our most important fundraiser for the year and Wangaratta businesses have been great supporting us.” Ms Norman said the branch has been out and about at local agricultural shows across the community, raising small funds through raffles. The branch has raised more than $750,000 for hospital upgrades in Wangaratta and Benalla since its inception. The event is strictly 18+ at $50 per person, including light refreshment and drinks at bar prices. Canapes will be served at intermission. There will be raffle and door prizes on the night, and you can book your tickets via the link: https://www.trybooking.com/au/event/1658847 or via the qr code. Bookings close on Wednesday 11 November. For more information or to contact the Victoria Police Blue Ribbon Foundation North East branch, visit https://remember.org.au/branches/north-east/