Disability Pride Month this July gives us the opportunity to pause and ask: why, in 2026, do we still overlook people before they've had the chance to show what they're capable of?

I’m the CEO of Merriwa Industries, a disability employer in the Wangaratta–Wodonga region, and I want to be honest: the way many Australian companies talk about disability employment makes me flinch.

Employers continue to frame it as charity, as corporate generosity, as doing the right thing for the community.

That framing, however well-intentioned, sells everyone short.

The people with disability we employ at Merriwa aren't recipients of goodwill.

They are people who want the same opportunity as every other Australian, to be a worker, earn a living and have a fulfilling life.

Merriwa is a social enterprise that employs 152 people who face real barriers to mainstream employment.

We are also a serious commercial business.

We hold high levels of certification in food safety and quality.

We co-package products for some of Australia's best-known brands.

Our quality standards aren't charitable.

They are demanding, because the market is demanding, and our people meet the mark every day.

The business case for inclusive employment is backed by real numbers, not just goodwill.

People with disability want to work, want to contribute, to earn, meet people, belong to something, and feel the pride that comes with it.

People with disability are productive employees.

A landmark study of large US companies found that those leading on disability inclusion recorded 30pc higher economic profit margins, 28pc higher revenue, and double the net income of their less inclusive peers.

The relationship isn't necessarily simple cause and effect, but it shows that inclusion and strong business performance go hand in hand and are certainly not at odds with one another.

Closer to home, Australia's Disability Royal Commission cited modelling suggesting that, if Australia lifted its disability employment rate into the top eight OECD countries, it could add more than $50 billion to Australia’s GDP by 2050.

We don't need to wait for that ambition to be realised nationally to see the opportunity locally: only 53pc of working-age Australians with disability are in the labour force,

compared with 84pc of those without disability.

That gap points to a pool of around 260,000 Australians with disability who are ready and able to work, but can't find a job.

The Hume region, from Wangaratta to Wodonga and beyond, has an ageing workforce, ongoing skills shortages and a tight labour market.

Employers who tap into talent currently locked out of work by unnecessary barriers will be the ones with an advantage in the decades ahead.

There is another direct financial benefit.

Internationally, businesses that have prioritised disability employment report markedly lower staff turnover rates.

A major US retailer recorded a 40pc drop in turnover at its distribution centres, saving thousands of dollars per role in recruitment and training costs.

Lower turnover, fewer vacancies and steadier teams all add up.

Now for the intangibles: inclusive employment gives purpose to a company and its products, builds trust and loyalty with stakeholders, and earns preference with customers who want to back businesses that reflect the communities they serve.

This July, we should all celebrate Disability Pride Month.

If you are an employer in our region, you should also seriously consider the value an inclusive workforce could bring to your business.

It's not charity. It's smart business.