A new report by the Australian Human Rights Commission has found discrimination against trans and gender diverse people is widespread - with serious impacts on safety, access to essential services and full participation in society.

The ‘Equal Identities’ report examines the barriers trans and gender diverse people in Australia face in having their right to equality, dignity and respect upheld.

It draws on 97 submissions as well as Australian and international research.

The review found consistent and distressing patterns of discrimination across schools and universities, healthcare, workplaces, housing and the justice system.

LINE (LGBTQIA+ In the North East) Wangaratta board chair Alice Meravi said unfortunately the findings of this report align closely with the experiences that are reported from the local community.

“While some local organisations have made significant progress in making their services more accessible, there is still a lot of work to be done to ensure that everyone in the North East is able to live free from discrimination," she said.

“As an organisation we’ve seen a dramatic increase in online hate and abuse from within and outside of the local community, with bigotry, slurs and negative stereotypes that devalue trans and gender diverse people.

"This just perpetuate cycles of inequality, and makes it so much harder for already marginalised people to fully achieve their potential and engage in community.

“We recommend organisations and community groups review what policies, practices, values and systems they have in place to ensure the inclusion and safety of trans and gender diverse people in their organisations."

The Equal Identities report makes 19 recommendations for reform, grounded in Australia’s human rights obligations.

This includes nationally consistent laws that protect against vilification and violence, urgent improvements to data collection so services meet real needs, and system changes that make safety, dignity and equal treatment a lived reality.

Sex Discrimination Commissioner Anna Cody said trans and gender diverse people are part of every Australian community.

“They contribute to our families and society, and they are entitled to equal respect under the law like anyone else," she said.

"But too often, their rights are not realised.

“The experiences shared with the commission show when there are gaps in legal protections, when services aren’t designed for everyone, and when data is missing or inaccurate, people are left out."

The findings are organised around three themes: being safe, being seen and heard, and being able to participate on equal terms.

The commission noted the review is released amid heightened public discussion around gender, including the spread of harmful stereotypes online that promote restricted ideas about gender roles.

“Gender diversity exists across cultures throughout history,” Dr Cody said.

“Everyone benefits from respectful, accurate public debate.

"When false information about trans and gender diverse people is deliberately spread, it fuels fear, undermines rights and causes real harm.

"Trans and gender diverse people deserve the same rights and protections as everyone else.

“Leaders, institutions and media all have a responsibility to promote safety, dignity and inclusion.”