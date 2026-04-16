The King Valley’s last independently owned commercial hops farm recently ceased operations after more than 140 years of hops production.

More than 60 people attended the final harvest at Musk Vale Hop-Pickers’ Huts in Myrrhee, marking the closure of a chapter for growers Neville and Donna Handcock.

Together they continued the Handcock legacy by leading the fourth generation of the farm with hard work and unrelenting dedication.

“I’ve always been growing hops… it’s just something that I took to,” Neville said.

For Neville, it was “just time to finish up” on the farm as he teeters on retirement.

“Life just moves on,” he said.

“I’m starting to get old so it’s hard work.

“It was just time to finish… still a bit sad on the day when we picked our last hops.”

The Handcocks began producing hops in 1885, and like his forefathers, Neville and his wife Donna have continued the generational honour of carrying on the Handcock legacy.

In the short period between World War I and World War II, the family grew seven varieties of hops.

Neville and Donna grew their hops for Hops Products Australia (HPA) in Myrtleford, an opportunity he said remains a highlight for the business to this day.

“They provided us with hops that were commercially sound, helping to produce the topaz variety,” he said.

Being a smaller operation rather than a large one certainly had its benefits.

“We were on a smaller scale where we had 10 employees, while they (HPA) have 100,” he said.

“The major difference, I was able to form a lot of friendships with workers, where elsewhere you wouldn’t be able to have the closer connection with all your employees.

“I met my two great friends through growing hops.”

Looking back, Neville is glad he dedicated his time to growing hops.

"It was a very enjoyable lifestyle," he said.

"It's a nice crop to grow, rewarding, and always looked nice.

"It was hard work to get it there, but it paid off."