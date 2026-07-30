All members of the community are invited to peruse the offerings at Sunday's free pop-up op shop being held at Wangaratta's Seventh-day Adventist Church in Phillipson Street.

It's expected there will be about 20 tables laden with clothes, linen and blankets, doonas and covers, kitchen items, books, shoes and plants at the op shop, with all items available free of charge.

The church initiative, which has been running at regular intervals over the past year, also offers a delicious morning tea which runs from the start of the event at 10am until well after lunch.

These refreshments are also available at no cost to those attending the op shop, which will continue until about 2pm on Sunday.

Jan Mitchell, one of the organisers of the event, said the social opportunity was as important as the items available at the op shop, with many locals taking the chance to sit and talk and enjoy the company of others.

Up to 300 people attended last month's pop up op shop, and similar attendance is expected on Sunday.

Everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy the day, and to pick up some items they need.