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Drought resilience funding for Ovens Murray

<p>HEALTHY CROP: Farmers have had mixed results across Victoria and the government is continuing its drought support. IMAGE: Ljustina/Adobe Stock</p>\\n
<p>HEALTHY CROP: Farmers have had mixed results across Victoria and the government is continuing its drought support. IMAGE: Ljustina/Adobe Stock</p>\\n

HEALTHY CROP: Farmers have had mixed results across Victoria and the government is continuing its drought support. IMAGE: Ljustina/Adobe Stock

Ag Vic seeking expressions of interest from regional organisations, businesses to coordinate.
October 8, 2026 • 01:00

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