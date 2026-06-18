A local magistrate has warned it was “sheer luck” no one died after a drug-affected driver mounted a Wangaratta roundabout and rear-ended a car stopped at a red light.

The 43-year-old appeared at the Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to three charges.

The court heard on 3 October 2025 the man was travelling from Wodonga back to his home in Keysborough.

At about 3:20pm a motorist travelling on Bowser Road, North Wangaratta called Triple Zero to alert police of a dangerous driver of a Toyota Yaris, who was speeding, swerving and overtaking in the wrong lane.

The 43-year-old’s Yaris was then spotted driving through Murphy Street where he mounted a roundabout.

A motorist behind the accused turned on their hazard lights to alert fellow drivers.

The Yaris approached the Ryley Street and Greta Road intersection, where it collided into the back of a car stopped at a red light in the right-hand turning lane.

Emergency services were called and no injuries were recorded.

The man was taken to Wangaratta Police Station where he was found to have cannabis in his system.

After initially testing positive for alcohol, further tests proved negative.

In custody the court heard the man was heavily drug affected, mumbling his words and losing balance on his feet.

Defence counsel for the accused said his client was self-medicating for depression and anxiety at the time and the victim of the collision had been fully compensated for vehicle damages.

Magistrate Peter Mithen imposed a two-year driver’s licence disqualification on the accused and fined him $1000 with conviction.

“You shouldn’t have been on the road… someone could have died,” he said.

“You’re very lucky the victim in this case only suffered damage to their vehicle, that’s sheer luck.”