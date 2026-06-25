Oxley Primary School is inviting families and community members to pull on their boots and enjoy an evening of music, dancing and country-style fun at its upcoming bush dance.

The family-friendly event will be held at Oxley Hall on Saturday 27 June, from 5pm to 10pm, bringing together traditional country music, bush dancing, food and games for all ages.

The evening will offer plenty of entertainment, including live tunes, fire pits, food trucks and a range of country-themed activities designed to get the whole family involved.

Live music will be provided by By Jingo Flamingo and the Jeremy Piper Samson Duo, with the Gourmet Spud Train serving up locally made spuds throughout the evening.

Tickets and further details are available through Oxley Primary School’s fundraising website, https://oxleyprimaryschool.com.au/events/.