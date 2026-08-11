The Ovens River in Wangaratta nears the major flood level following a rapid river rise in town overnight Monday.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, river levels in Wangaratta were as high as 12.63m as of 1pm on Tuesday, surpassing last month’s moderate flooding.

The Bureau predicted the river would remain around the major flood marker of 12.7m throughout the afternoon, expecting the river to peak closer to major flooding.

Some 67mm of rain fell in Wangaratta on Sunday, more than 11mm more than the rural city’s historical average rain total for the month of August.

Rainfall has eased across the region since Sunday, but river levels rose rapidly overnight Monday as floodwaters from the upper catchment flow downstream.

The Ovens River at Rocky Point peaked at 4.06m about 1am Tuesday under minor flooding and as of 12pm the river sat at 3.82m and falling.

The King River at Cheshunt peaked at moderate flooding of 2.44m Monday morning before falling below minor flooding Tuesday afternoon.

While no observations were available for the King River at Docker Road Bridge, the river level was estimated to be at moderate flooding and falling.

The Wangaratta VICSES Unit has been working tirelessly since Sunday preparing for floods and assisting in multiple callouts as the rain swept across the city.

The community is urged to take appropriate precautions around floodwater and avoid it if possible.

For local emergency management warnings and advice visit www.emergency.vic.gov.au or download and visit the VicEmergency app.

For SES emergency assistance, call 132 500.