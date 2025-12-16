Alarming increases in drowning deaths in Victoria during traditionally cooler months have been brought to light in a new report from Life Saving Victoria (LSV).

The 2024-2025 Drowning Report, released by LSV on Wednesday 3 December, recorded a total of 52 fatal and 123 non-fatal drowning incidents during the last financial year, above the 10-year averages for both figures.

A substantial increase in drownings over autumn was recorded with 14 deaths between March and May, the highest number in 12 years and 49 per cent higher than the decade average.

This mirrors the large number of incidents observed over spring this year (not part of the report), when 12 deaths were recorded between September and November, the highest number since 2001.

Summer consistently records the highest number of drownings of any season, with 23 incidents over the 2024-25 period.

The results point to hotter and longer summer weather stretching into traditionally cooler months, and more people visiting beaches and waterways over this time.

The report also found drowning deaths among 15 to 24-year-olds were 27 per cent above the 10-year average.

More than a third of drowning fatalities (37 per cent) between 2015 and 2025 involved people from multicultural backgrounds but is likely a conservative value given country of birth is unknown among 22 per cent of incidents.

LSV’s Hannah Graefe said a whole-of-community response was required to bring about a sustained reduction in drowning incidents.

"Fifty-two people lost their lives to drowning in the 2024-25 financial year, and a further 123 people experienced a non-fatal drowning incident that can have lifelong impacts on those involved," Dr Graefe said.

"These figures are both above their respective 10-year averages, pointing to a concerning upward trend in drowning incidents across the state.

“We must all work together as a community to bring these numbers down."

The Drowning Report is released every year to provide information and insights to help LSV, its partners, and policymakers target the underlying factors behind drownings and reduce incidents and fatalities.