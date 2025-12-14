Emergency services were stretched thin across the region on Tuesday afternoon, tackling a rapid-moving 40-hectare paddock fire at Lilliput while responding to a collision at Browns Plains.

A CFA spokesperson said 22 crews and additional emergency services from FRV and NSW Rural Fire Services responded to a fire on McPhersons Road, Lilliput about 2pm on Tuesday, 9 December.

“Crews discovered 800m of running fire in a paddock that burned approx. 40ha,” they said.

“Asset protection was initiated for nearby structures.”

Water bombing aircraft came to support the incident while Victoria Police were on scene for traffic control.

A Watch and Act message was issued to the nearby community to take shelter.

The blaze was deemed under control at 3:40pm and safe at 6:18pm.

No properties or structures were lost.

The CFA spokesperson said the cause of the fire was determined to be the mechanical header working in the paddock.

CFA North East deputy chief officer, Gavin Thompson, said the incident served as a good reminder to make machinery safety a priority.

“This season, with low rainfall and dry soil, headers will be taking on more dirt, meaning farmers need to clean their headers more frequently to prevent dust buildup,” he said.

“A fire starting in the header's engine bay can spread to the surrounding crop before it is noticed by the machine operator, and in the minutes it usually takes to get water onto the fire, it could grow to several hectares.

“On days of high wind those same crop fires could grow up to 100 hectares within under an hour.”

As the fire was ongoing, emergency services attended a collision at Browns Plains.

An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics were called to the incident about 3:15pm and assessed and treated one patient on scene.

It was reported a car had rear-ended into the back of another car while driving at around 90km/h.

An 84-year-old man was taken by road to Albury Wodonga Health with upper body injuries in a stable condition.