July was wetter and warmer for most major towns in the North East.

All mean maxima temperatures were nearly two degrees above normal whilst mean minimums were near normal for July.

Wangaratta's monthly mean maximum was 13.9 degrees with highest temperature of 16.2 degrees on 19 July while the mean minimum was 3.1 degrees and the lowest temperature was minus 2.3 on 31 July.

Wangaratta had 15 frost days and 15 day of fogs, while the July rainfall of 87.2mms was 35mms above average.

Rutherglen's monthly mean maximum was 13.8 degrees with highest temperature of 16.6 degrees on 19 July while the mean minimum was 1.9 degrees and the lowest temperature was minus 2.9 on 31 July.

Rutherglen had 17 frost days and only one day of fog, while the July rainfall totalled 75.6mms.

Benalla's monthly mean maximum was 14.5 degrees with highest temperature of 16.8 degrees on 19 July while the mean minimum was 3.2 degrees and the lowest temperature was minus 1.6 on 31 July.

Benalla had 16 frost days and only one day of fog, while the July rainfall totalled 95.8mms.

Yarrawonga's monthly mean maximum was 14 degrees with highest temperature of 16.8 degrees on 22 July while the mean minimum was 2.6 degrees and the lowest Yarrawonga had 15 frost days and fog on 28 days, while the July rainfall totalled 58mms.

July was also warmer and wetter at our alpine resorts, with Mt Buller's 319mms the wettest since 1990 and before that in 1986.

The mean maximum temperature of 3.8 degrees was the warmest on record whilst the mean minimum temperature of 0.7 degrees was the equal warmest with 2001.

Falls Creek had its equal warmest July with 1993 and it's wettest July since 1996 and the fifth wettest behind 1986, 1953 and 1946.

The excessive rainfalls at our alpine resorts since April this year does point to a hotter November to February period in Victoria with probable thunderstorm activity in November and December.