Wangaratta's rainfall of 67mms in the 24 hours to 9am Monday this week was the city's wettest August day in 148 years of records.

The previous wettest August day was 43.5mms in 1921.

In the same 24 hour period Whitfield had 127mms which was well above its previous wettest August day of 82.8mms in 1924 and very close to the record winter deluge of June 1917.

Benalla recorded 51mms to Monday morning and this was just above the previous wettest August day of 49.8mms in 1900.

Rutherglen recorded 52mms and this was its wettest August day on record, surpassing 39mms in 2003.

Yarrawonga with 38mms and Albury with 39.4mms both recorded their wettest August day since 2003.

Mt Buffalo recorded 166mms was easily a record for August and not that far from the all time 24 hour record of 212mms on 4 October 1993.

Also recording their wettest August days were Euroa with 55.6mms (previous record 48.3mms in 1889) and Violet Town 91mms (previous record 57.9mms in 1917), while Strathbogie with 129mms had its wettest August day since 1889.

Elsewhere, Bendigo's 40.8mms was its wettest August day since 51.3mms in 1909; Shepparton's 40.6mms was its wettest August day since 56mms in 1998; and Lake Dartmouth's 74mms was its wettest August day since 91.6mms on 26 August 1983.

The deep complex low pressure which brought all this heavy rain did extend to as far north as the Flinders Ranges in South Australia but the rainfalls were moderate.

It does appear that further heavy rain looks set throughout spring and will continue into summer with maximum temperatures to be above normal during summer.

Currently this August looks like being colder than both June and July.

This previously happened in the same year in 1947, 1953, 1958, 1964, 1975 and 1996.