Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW) is inviting the community to take part in Dying to Know Day, a national initiative that encourages open and honest conversations about death, dying and end-of-life care.

It is holding a free community event this Friday 7 August that aims to provide a welcoming and supportive space where people can learn more about palliative care, ask questions and connect with local health professionals.

Hosted by NHW's palliative care team, the event will feature a screening of the documentary Saying Goodbye, followed by an interactive panel discussion titled' You Can't Ask That – Palliative Care Edition'.

Guests will also enjoy lunch, have the opportunity to speak with local experts and access a range of free information and resources.

NHW chief executive officer Libby Fifis said Dying to Know Day is about helping people feel more comfortable having conversations that are often avoided.

"Death and dying are topics many of us find difficult to talk about, yet these conversations are some of the most important we can have with the people we care about," Ms Fifis said.

"By creating a safe and welcoming space to ask questions, learn from local experts and hear from others, we hope to give our community greater confidence to plan ahead and make informed decisions about future care."

Ms Fifis said palliative care focuses on supporting quality of life for people living with a life-limiting illness and providing care for those closest to them.

"Our palliative care team provides compassionate, person-centred care that supports people and their families through every stage of their journey," she said.

"We encourage everyone to come along, whether you're looking for information, supporting a loved one or simply want to better understand the services available in our region."

The free event is open to everyone, including people living with a life-limiting illness, carers, family members, health professionals and anyone interested in learning more about palliative care and advance care planning.

It is being held from 10.30am to 1pm at The Stage Door, 4D Evans Street, Wangaratta, and registrations are encouraged - RSVP by calling (03) 5722 5184 or email palliative@nhw.org.au.