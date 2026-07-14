Wangaratta artist Joel Stevens’ solo exhibition ‘Halos in the Shadows’, which blends creativity and a powerful message of support, in showing at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre Foyer Gallery until 2 September.

The exhibition was created as a tribute to the family members who have stood beside him through two decades of living with mental ill health.

“They have all helped me with my struggles,” Joel said.

Each work reflects on a particular relationship, acknowledging the quiet strength and enduring care that have shaped his journey toward wellness.

Joel said it was members of his family who introduced him to art which has been a tool on his mental health journey.

“They supported me through some really troubled times,” he said.

“They introduced me to art at a young age and were very encouraging, even buying me art supplies.

“I’ve been creating for the past 20 years but it’s really been in the last four years that I’ve knuckled down and been compelled to do it as a support for my mental health.”

Joel said his family and friends who support him had mixed reaction to the exhibition.

“Some of them were a little taken back and surprised at first but they loved it,” he said.

“I even had family travel down from Canberra to view the exhibition.”

On a technical level, this exhibition was a first for Joel whose bread-and-butter style he describes as “neo-expressionism or abstract”.

“It was quite a challenge, the first portrait took nearly three months,” he said.

“It was intimidating painting eight portraits to this scale, but when it came down to crunch time we got there in the end.”

Joel turns to texture and tone as a way of holding memory, layering surfaces with tenderness and restraint.

Shadows are not simply the absence of light but spaces of reflection, while halos suggest the presence of love and support that continues to surround him.

The exhibition is both personal and universal: a meditation on resilience, gratitude, and the sustaining power of human connection.

Halos in the Shadows invites audiences to share in an intimate exploration of memory and belonging, where art becomes a vessel for healing and tribute.

Joel said he hopes viewers will appreciate the art but also reflect on those they support or who support the throughout the ups and downs of life and mental health.

This project was made possible by the Australian Government’s Regional Arts Fund, which supports the arts in regional and remote Australia, and mentoring from Shea O'keefe director of Artmania Wangaratta.

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What’s On In Brief

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Happy Dog Walk on Sunday

Wangaratta Kennel & Obedience Dog Club will hold its monthly Happy Dogs Walk on Sunday 19 July from 9.30am, commencing at Clydes Café on Murdoch Road.

Dog owners are invited to take their dogs for a leisurely 3-4km walk, with coffee to follow as available.

For more information, phone Ron on 0417 644 877 or Kevin on 0418 221 260.

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Tales from the Brothers Grimm at WPACC

Shake & Stir Theatre Co is presenting Tales from the Brothers Grimm at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Thursday 23 July at 7.30pm.

Within darkened corridors and haunting landscapes, Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, and many other intriguing characters emerge from the shadows, the truth behind their stories – warts and all – boil and bubble to the surface.

Adapted by Nelle Lee, directed by Daniel Evans and costumes designed by Australian fashion icon Paul McCann – expect a lavish, loud and lucid night.

More information and tickets are available at www.wpacc.com.au/.

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Winton Festival of Speed 2026

Tickets are on sale for the Winton Festival of Speed 2026, with more than 300 historically significant race cars expected to front at the rural circuit from 24 to 26 July.

Confirmed categories appearing at WFOS26 are Group N Historic Touring Cars (Under and Over 2 Litre), Heritage Touring Cars including Groups C & A, Group S Sports Cars, Formula Ford, MGs and Invited British, Alfa Romeo Racing, Porsche 944 Challenge and BMW E30 Racing.

Additionally, Super Sprint classes have been expanded inviting 5 Litre Touring Cars, V8Brutes, Auscars, GT Cars up to 2010, Touring Car Tributes and Touring Car Legends, while facilitating the inaugural running of The Fitzy Cup, a Porsche-focused category celebrating the legacy of Peter Fitzgerald.

Entries are also open, and all interested competitors with an eligible vehicle are encouraged to register via Motorsport Australia Event Entry.

Tickets are available via Humanitix, with single-day general admission passes available from $30.

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The Victorian State Ballet presents Aladdin

Aladdin and his adventures are set to come to life at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Saturday 25 July at 7.30pm in a brilliant ballet production and splendour of lush costumes, breathtaking music and beautiful choreography.

A wonderful story of intense love, burning passion, and bold expression full of fantasy and tragedy.

Created by Michelle Cassar de Sierra and Martin Sierra for the Victorian State Ballet, this production promises to become a favourite with Australian audiences.

Tickets are available at www.wpacc.com.au/.

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‘Nothing is certain, said The Curtain’ exhibition

Ali Noble's new exhibition 'Nothing is certain, said The Curtain' reimagines the legacy of modernist designer Lilly Reich, whose use of curtains disrupted the fixed boundaries of Modernism.

By reconfiguring Reich’s curtains and furniture, artist Ali reflects on Reich’s legacy of playful and innovative design, a tribute to her overlooked contribution.

Visit Wangaratta Art Gallery to view Ali’s exhibition before 16 August.

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Exhibition showcases textile in small scale

One of Wangaratta Art Gallery’s most popular exhibitions, Petite Miniature Textiles showcases innovative textile practice from across Australia, in small scale and is on display at Wangaratta Art Gallery until 13 September.

Petite Miniature Textiles 2026 is a biennial exhibition showcasing innovative small-scale textile practice from across Australia.

This year, 46 works by 34 artists and groups were selected by guest curator Cara Johnson, artist and previous Wangaratta Contemporary Textile Award finalist which respond to the theme of 'in the detail'.

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Environmental participation weekend in Cheshunt

The North East Canoe Club will host its first Friends of the Upper King River environmental participation weekend on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 September.

The weekend will include a tree planting day at 10.30am on Saturday 5 September at Cheshunt Community Hall, followed by woodfired pizza and craft beer from 5.30pm before the Paddling Film Festival starts at 7pm at Cheshunt Hall.

On Sunday 6 September, the club will host a community paddle down the whitewater section of the King River, meeting at 10.30am at the Dam Wall Carpark below Lake William Hovell.

A limited number of raft places will be available with experienced river guides for people without paddling experience, to grab your spot email necanoeclub@gmail.com.

Early bird tickets are available until July 31.

For tickets and more information, visit https://events.humanitix.com/north-east-canoe-club-paddling-film-festival.

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