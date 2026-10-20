Social media
Home page>News>Exhibition explores belo...
News

Exhibition explores belonging through migrant experiences

<p>VIBRANT EXPLORATION: Sangeeta Sandrasegar\\u2019s \\'back and back, forever\\' exhibition investes place and belonging through the lens of migrant experiences.</p>\\n
<p>VIBRANT EXPLORATION: Sangeeta Sandrasegar\\u2019s \\'back and back, forever\\' exhibition investes place and belonging through the lens of migrant experiences.</p>\\n

VIBRANT EXPLORATION: Sangeeta Sandrasegar’s 'back and back, forever' exhibition investes place and belonging through the lens of migrant experiences.

Sangeeta Sandrasegar’s 'back and back, forever' will launch on Thursday 22 October
Wangaratta Chronicle
October 20, 2026 • 01:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Major investigation underway after Helen Haines struck outside Wangaratta office

Major investigation underway after Helen Haines struck outside Wangaratta office
Major investigation underway after Helen Haines struck outside Wangaratta office
News

Wangaratta doctor disqualified after misconduct finding

Wangaratta doctor disqualified after misconduct finding
Wangaratta doctor disqualified after misconduct finding
Sport

Wounded ‘Pies take Tigers to the final over

Wounded ‘Pies take Tigers to the final over
Wounded ‘Pies take Tigers to the final over
Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 16 October, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 16 October, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 16 October, 2026