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Experience Cosentino's "most ambitious live show"

<p>TRICKED: Cosentino said his latest production \\'TRICKED, An Evening Of Wonder\\' blurs the line between reality and fantasy.</p>\\n
<p>TRICKED: Cosentino said his latest production \\'TRICKED, An Evening Of Wonder\\' blurs the line between reality and fantasy.</p>\\n

TRICKED: Cosentino said his latest production 'TRICKED, An Evening Of Wonder' blurs the line between reality and fantasy.

Cosentino will take the audience on an unforgettable journey with his brand-new production
September 10, 2026 • 02:00

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