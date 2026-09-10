Experience Cosentino's "most ambitious live show"

Witness the impossible this weekend as internationally recognised illusionist Cosentino brings, 'TRICKED, An Evening Of Wonder', to Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Saturday 12 September, at 7.30pm. The 2013 International Magician of the Year will take the audience on an unforgettable journey with his brand-new production, an immersive theatre experience where the line between reality and fantasy are blurred with breathtaking grand stage illusions, mind-boggling close-up wonders and heart stopping escapes. Cosentino said the production was built around four main pillars: grand illusions, close-up sleight of hand, escapes, and comedy, audiences could expect people appearing, disappearing and levitating, along with close-up magic filmed by multiple cameras and shown on screens around the venue. “TRICKED is the most ambitious live show I’ve ever created,” he said. “It blurs the line between reality and fantasy. "We’re not just performing old-school tricks, we’re bending minds, defying logic, and transporting audiences into another dimension. "It’s immersive, visually spellbinding, and full of surprises. “Every single night, it changes based off the fact that you don’t know who you’re going to get up on stage." This production is perfect for all ages, thrill seekers and anyone who truly loves a one-of-a-kind magical experience. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre website www.wpacc.com.au or contact the Box Office on 03 5722 8105. * What's On In Brief * Wangaratta Park Run Kickstart your weekend by joining in the weekly Wangaratta Parkrun on Saturday 12 September at 8am for a five kilometres timed run, jog or walk from Apex Park. Taking part is easy – just register in advance by 6pm on the Friday before your first ever parkrun event, the great thing is that you only ever need to do this once. For more information or to register, visit https://www.parkrun.com.au/wangaratta/. * The 3 of Us exhibition A joint exhibition by artists Leonie Partridge, Robyn Barrow and Paddy Milne is on display throughout September at The Bainz Gallery in the foyer of the Wangaratta Library. The three friends met while studying art at Wangaratta GOTAFE and share a passion for creative expression. The exhibition features gouache paintings by Leonie, textile artworks by Robyn using a range of dyeing techniques, and still-life photography by Paddy. The exhibition is open during library hours for the month of September * Avian Park Community Market The Avian Park Community Market is offering free sites to stallholders at their weekly market this Sunday at Avian Park, on Newman Street in Wangaratta, The market runs from 9am until 1pm with a wide range of stalls to browse, with refreshments available. For more information visit the market's Facebook page 'Avian Park Community Market Wangaratta' or to book a free stall for this weekend only, call Sheree on 0401 665 886.