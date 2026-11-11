Fire Danger Period set to begin in Wangaratta, most of North East

Local North East CFA officials are urging landowners and residents to remain vigilant with recent burn-off activities to ensure their properties are prepared as the Fire Danger Period approaches across the region. The municipalities of Benalla, Wangaratta and Mansfield will move into the declared Fire Danger Period from 1am on Monday 23 November. Other parts of the North East including Moira, Strathbogie and north west Indigo Shire areas will be declared under the Fire Danger period from 16 November. Daryl Owen, CFA District 23 Commander, said several fires had already occurred across the Wangaratta, Benalla and Mansfield regions as a result of machinery operations. "We've already attended a number of small fires caused by machinery slashing grass and operating in dry vegetation,” he said. “As conditions continue to dry out, the risk of fire ignition increases significantly". CFA officials are reminding landowners that burn-off piles can continue to smolder for weeks or even months after they are lit and may reignite under hot, dry and windy conditions. Residents should ensure all burn-offs are fully extinguished with water, particularly as fire restrictions begin to take effect. During the Fire Danger Period, operators of self-propelled machinery with heat engines, including tractors, slashers, harvesters, excavators and earthmoving equipment, must carry the prescribed firefighting equipment when operating near grass, crops or dry vegetation. This includes a working water fire extinguisher or knapsack spray unit. Brett Myers, CFA Assistant Chief Fire Officer, said recent rainfall should not lead to complacency. "While parts of the region have received rain, it has been inconsistent and soil moisture levels remain low,” he said. “Property owners and occupiers should already be well underway with their summer fire safety preparations." CFA encourages residents to take practical steps now to reduce fire risk, including: • Removing long grass and excess vegetation around homes and outbuildings. • Cleaning leaves and debris from gutters. • Checking hoses, pumps and water supplies are operational. • Ensuring driveways and access tracks are suitable for emergency vehicles, with adequate width and clearance. • Developing and discussing a household bushfire plan. Residents are also reminded that leaving early remains the safest option on days of extreme fire risk. Community members are encouraged to download the VicEmergency app to receive warnings and emergency information relevant to their area. Those conducting burn-offs should notify authorities online at the Fire Permits Victoria website (www.firepermits.vic.gov.au), or by calling 1800 668 511.\u202F By registering your burn-off online, you allow emergency call takers to\u202Fallocate\u202Fmore of their time taking calls from people who need emergency\u202Fassistance\u202Fimmediately.\u202F No burning off is\u202Fpermitted\u202Fduring the FDP without a Permit to Burn, which can be\u202Fapplied for\u202Fthrough the Fire Permits Victoria website.\u202F For more information about fire safety and Fire Danger Period requirements, visit the CFA website. www.cfa.vic.gov.au