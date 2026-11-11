Social media
Home page>News>Fire Danger Period set t...
News

Fire Danger Period set to begin in Wangaratta, most of North East

<p>PREPARE YOUR PROPERTIES: CFA officials are urging property owners to prepare for the beginning of the local Fire Danger Period, having already been sent out to multiple out-of-control burn-offs in the area due to dry conditions. </p>\\n
<p>PREPARE YOUR PROPERTIES: CFA officials are urging property owners to prepare for the beginning of the local Fire Danger Period, having already been sent out to multiple out-of-control burn-offs in the area due to dry conditions. </p>\\n

PREPARE YOUR PROPERTIES: CFA officials are urging property owners to prepare for the beginning of the local Fire Danger Period, having already been sent out to multiple out-of-control burn-offs in the area due to dry conditions.

Wangaratta, Benalla and Mansfield LGAs will be under fire restrictions from 23 November
Wangaratta Chronicle
November 11, 2026 • 02:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Nine in contest

Nine in contest
Nine in contest
Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 11 November, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 11 November, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 11 November, 2026
News

Police blitz nets 192 offences in Wangaratta area

Police blitz nets 192 offences in Wangaratta area
Police blitz nets 192 offences in Wangaratta area
News

Lindsey goes the distance for mental health

Lindsey goes the distance for mental health
Lindsey goes the distance for mental health