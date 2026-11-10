Nine in contest

Ovens Valley has its largest field ever, with nine candidates contesting the local seat at this month’s Victoria state election. Nationals’ incumbent Tim McCurdy will appear top of the ballot paper following Monday’s official draw undertaken by the Victorian Electoral Commission. Other candidates, in the order they will appear on the ballot, are Julian Fidge (Libertarian, formerly Liberal Democrats), Bronwyn Murphy (Victorian Socialists), James Rouel (One Nation Victoria), Steve Manning (Independent), Carol Norton-Smith (Family First), Jennifer Smith (Australian Labor Party), Benjamin Gilbert (The Greens), and Sue Litchfield (Animal Justice Party). Ovens Valley’s only early voting centre in the electorate opens from 9am Wednesday 18 November at Victory Church in Ryan Avenue Wangaratta. It will be opened daily 9am to 6pm (closed Sunday 22 November), and also opened, together with around 30 other voting centres across the electorate, on election day, Saturday 28 November. More than half of the electorate's voters are expected to cast their votes early in the seat, which Mr McCurdy is seeking to retain for a fourth consecutive term. He won the seat outright in 2022, with more than 52 per cent of primary vote, and he told more than 90 people attending a candidate forum in Wangaratta on Monday night that Victoria needs a fresh start and the Nationals and Liberals have the plan and policies to do it. Mr McCurdy, who holds the shadow ministries of racing, veterans' affairs, and gaming and liquor, said people across the electorate were disillusioned with Labor's "mismanagement of their money and are desperate for change". Labor Party candidate Jennifer Smith is contesting her first election and will hope to build on the 20.72 per cent of the primary vote longtime party stalwart and Myrtleford resident Zuvele Leschen won for the party at the 2022 election. Ms Smith, who lives in Melbourne where she is studying at the Australian Catholic University, grew up in Numurkah and went to school in Nathalia and believes her party's policies will deliver cost of living relief, quality local healthcare, safe roads, and good schools. Wangaratta electrician, trade teacher and community football coach Steve Manning is contesting as an Independent candidate, hoping to build on the legacy of Independent representation in the region, to work with communities and pursue practical solutions. In the past two months he has campaigned strongly on a commitment for improved services for the region, including better mental health support and access to care, and sustained investment in priority regional road repairs and other critical infrastructure. Yarrawonga resident and Moira Foodshare coordinator James Rouel is contesting for One Nation, hoping to challenge the status of Ovens Valley as an "ultra safe seat". The 31-year-old has been campaigning since late September, focused on support for farmers, small businesses, sporting clubs and community organisations. “The issues change from town to town, but there are some very consistent themes including healthcare, roads, cost of living, housing, public transport and keeping young people in our communities," he said. Yackandandah-based sculptor Ben Gilbert is the Greens candidate, having contested the 2022 federal election for the party where he secured just over 3.5 per cent of the primary vote. The Greens won just under nine per cent of the primary vote in Ovens Valley in 2022 and Mr Gilbert said he was a realist and doesn't expect to get elected, but wanted to have an impact and offer an alternative for voters in the electorate. “I understand what is important to the people of Ovens Valley, and I’m campaigning for immediate climate action, affordable and accessible housing, sustainable infrastructure and investing urgently in renewable energy,” he said. Wangaratta GP Dr Julian Fidge is the Libertarian Party candidate, with the former Rural City of Wangaratta councillor having contested the 2022 state election in Ovens Valley for the same party - known then as Liberal Democrats - where he won almost 7.5 per cent of the primary vote. Dr Fidge said he had thrown his hat back in the ring because "regional communities deserve a stronger voice and the freedom to shape their own future". He said his party’s commitment to individual liberty and property rights are the foundation for his campaign. The Victorian Socialists’ are contesting Ovens Valley for the very first time, with candidate Bronwyn Murphy. The hospitality worker said she'd fight to "ensure everyone, regardless of their background or income, has access to secure housing, affordable groceries, energy and other essentials, and the ability to live a comfortable and dignified life - even this means cutting into the profits of those at the top". Sue Litchfield, a support worker and committed animal advocate, is the Animal Justice Party candidate for Ovens Valley. Ms Litchfield contested the 2022 state election for the party in Melbourne and is looking to build on the party's 2.5 per cent primary vote in Ovens Valley at the last election. She wants to contribute to a future where animal welfare is prioritised, wildlife and the environment are protected, and social justice is taken seriously. Beechworth resident Carol Norton-Smith will contest the seat for the Family First, which won almost 3.5 per cent of primary vote in Ovens Valley last election. Ms Norton-Smith ran for the party in the upper house (Northern Region) at the 2022 state election. For more details on the state election visit the Victorian Electoral Commission website vec.vic.gov.au