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Nine in contest

<p>GET IN EARLY: Ovens Valley\\'s only early voting centre - at Victory Church in Wangaratta - opens at 9am Wednesday 18 November for voters. PHOTO: Jeff Zeuschner</p>\\n
<p>GET IN EARLY: Ovens Valley\\'s only early voting centre - at Victory Church in Wangaratta - opens at 9am Wednesday 18 November for voters. PHOTO: Jeff Zeuschner</p>\\n

GET IN EARLY: Ovens Valley's only early voting centre - at Victory Church in Wangaratta - opens at 9am Wednesday 18 November for voters. PHOTO: Jeff Zeuschner

Ovens Valley's largest ever field, with incumbent Tim McCurdy top of ballot paper
Jeff Zeuschner
November 10, 2026 • 05:00

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