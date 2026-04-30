The Rural City of Wangaratta’s firewood depots at Glenrowan and Eldorado opened to residents on Wednesday, 29 April.

Those planning to gather firewood are advised to check the depots to make sure there is timber available, then purchase a permit from the Wangaratta Government Centre, the Glenrowan Post Office, or online from the Rural City of Wangaratta website www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Firewood-Collection.

The cost of a permit is $26, and $17 for concession card holders, this allows for collection of up to two cubic metres.

A chainsaw is required to cut wood into a manageable size and safety measures must be adhered to when collecting from the depots.

Timber from the firewood depots is for domestic use only, it is an offence to on-sell, and penalties apply.

To ensure fair access for residents a daily limit is set at two cubic metres with an annual limit of six cubic metres per household.

Accessing firewood from council depots without a permit will result in a fine.

Firewood at the depots has been sustainably sourced with timber salvaged from storm events, council works, and plantation timber.

Some of the available timber is green and may require seasoning for 12 months before it is suitable for burning.

Burning green firewood should be avoided as it will produce more smoke, is harder to light and burn, will not provide as much heat, and can also cause chimneys and flues to become blocked.

Collection of firewood from roadsides and reserves managed by council and Regional Roads Victoria is prohibited and penalties apply for illegal collection.

Roadside collection is only allowed on the specific roads listed by Forest Fire Management Victoria (FFMVic) in state forests during autumn and spring collection periods, for more information visit www.ffm.vic.gov.au or call 136 186.

In addition to polluting the air, smoke from firewood can also be harmful to our health. Using and maintaining wood heaters correctly can reduce wood smoke pollution.

Some tips to help avoid this include:

• use dry and seasoned timber with a moisture content below 20 per cent;

• store your firewood undercover, in a dry place;

• have your flue cleaned, a build-up of soot can cause fires in the flue and will affect air flow; and.

• avoid overloading the heater or shutting off the air intake.

To make it easier to heat your home the Victorian government is currently offering rebates to upgrade to energy efficient heating and cooling.

Find out more at www.energy.vic.gov.au/victorian-energy-upgrades/products/heating-and-cooling-discounts.

The Glenrowan depot is located at Park Road, off Rifle Range Road, and the Eldorado depot is located between Main Street and Trezise Street.

For more information, visit www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Firewood-Collection.