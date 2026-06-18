Fletchers Supplies is proud to announce a partnership with Project 365, supporting mental health awareness and initiatives across the community through the sale of a specially branded tissue range.

Available for just $2 per box, the tissues carry Project 365 branding and messaging designed to encourage open and meaningful conversations around mental health. Importantly, 50 cents from every box sold will be donated directly to Project 365 to help fund awareness campaigns and community support programs.

Project 365 was founded in 2021 by Peter Rourke, born from a desire to strengthen community awareness and reduce stigma around mental health.

What began as a creative initiative using music as a platform for connection has grown into a community-focused organisation committed to normalising conversations about mental wellbeing.

Its message remains simple: “It’s okay to not be okay.”

Fletchers Supplies managing director, Elly Chynoweth, said the partnership reflected a shared commitment to community wellbeing.

"Mental health affects all of us in some way, whether directly or through family, friends or colleagues," she said.

"This partnership gives people a simple, everyday way to contribute to something that makes a real difference.

"We hope businesses, organisations, schools, sporting clubs and community groups will get behind the initiative by purchasing boxes or cartons for their workplaces and facilities, or by sharing them more widely to help extend the message.”

Project 365 founder Peter Rourke said the collaboration will help strengthen the organisation’s ability to reach more people and support important conversations.

"Project 365 exists to help reduce stigma and encourage people to speak openly when they need support," he said.

Every conversation has the potential to make a difference.”

"We’re grateful to Fletchers Supplies for their support in helping us take this message further into the

community.”

The specially branded tissue boxes are now available from Fletchers Supplies and can be purchased by businesses, organisations and individuals.

Workplaces, community groups, sporting clubs and schools are encouraged to include them in staff areas, reception spaces and shared environments as a simple, visible reminder of the importance of mental wellbeing.

With 50 cents from every box donated directly to Project 365, each purchase contributes to ongoing awareness and support initiatives across the region.

Because every conversation matters.