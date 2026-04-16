Only 13 people have been diagnosed with influenza in the Rural City of Wangaratta so far this year but numbers are expected to grow if data from the last few years is an indicator.

A near record 263 local people contracted influenza in 2025, 190 in 2024 and 2023 and 175 in 2022.

Other influenza case numbers across the North East include Wodonga 22, Alpine 2, Benalla 3, Indigo 1, Mansfield 2, and Strathbogie 7.

Managing director at Northeast General Practice Services, Kim Ling Ching, said Australia’s 2026 flu season is starting to pick up, but at this stage it is still early in the season rather than at its winter peak.

"Even so, flu is already circulating, and we expect activity to increase over the coming weeks and months," she said.

"This year’s flu vaccine has been updated for 2026.

"The vaccine has been reformulated for this season, with two new strains included compared with last year, to better match the viruses expected to circulate."

People can access the flu shot at their local GP, which lessens the chance of catching the flu and typically makes symptoms milder.

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone aged six months and over.

It is free under the National Immunisation Program for:

• children aged six months to under five years;

• Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged 6 months and over;

• pregnant women;

• people aged 65 years and over; and

• people aged six months and over with certain medical conditions that put them at higher risk.

All free NIP flu vaccines in 2026 are trivalent, meaning they protect against two influenza A strains and one B strain.

There is also a nasal spray flu vaccine called FluMist available for children and teenagers aged two to 17 years.

However, in Victoria it is not free under the National Immunisation Program, so people need to pay for it themselves.

The main message for the community is simple: flu season is beginning, vaccination is recommended for everyone aged six months and over, and people in eligible groups can get vaccinated for free.