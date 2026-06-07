A Wangaratta motorcyclist has died following a collision at Wangaratta South on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Glenrowan Road just after 4pm after a car and a motorcycle collided.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said the motorcyclist, who was a 72-year-old Wangaratta man, died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and stopped at the scene.

Police said the exact cause of the collision is still being investigated.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam or CCTV, or anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit an online confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.