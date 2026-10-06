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Free mental health support available for workplaces

<p>MENTAL HEALTH INITIATIVE: Small and medium-sized businesses encouraged to apply for Mentally Healthy Workplaces Program. PHOTO: (JLco) Julia Amaral/AdobeStock</p>\\n
<p>MENTAL HEALTH INITIATIVE: Small and medium-sized businesses encouraged to apply for Mentally Healthy Workplaces Program. PHOTO: (JLco) Julia Amaral/AdobeStock</p>\\n

MENTAL HEALTH INITIATIVE: Small and medium-sized businesses encouraged to apply for Mentally Healthy Workplaces Program. PHOTO: (JLco) Julia Amaral/AdobeStock

Program available to all Victorian businesses to boost mental health in the workplace.
Wangaratta Chronicle
October 6, 2026 • 01:00

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