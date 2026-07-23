Support for the community through the Wangaratta Seventh-day Adventist Church free pop-up op shop will continue on Sunday 2 August, when the next event is held.

Jan Mitchell, one of the organisers of the initiative which has run at regular intervals over the past year, said the most recent event was held in June and it had again been a great success.

"It really is such a community event now, and people look forward to getting together," she said.

"They'll come for a look, and also to see people they haven't caught up with for a while.

"The morning tea we offer runs right through until everyone goes home, so it's a chance for everyone to enjoy that too."

As the cold weather continues, Jan said jackets, doonas and warm clothes would be among the items on offer at the 2 August event, which will run from 10am to 2pm at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Phillipson Street.

She estimated there would be about 20 tables full of clothes, linen and blankets, doonas and covers, kitchen items, books, shoes and plants.

"Our volunteers are so vital to pulling it all together, and we have a lot of community members come on the day and help," Jan said.

She said the generosity of locals providing donations for the pop-up op shop had continued unabated, which added to the sense of community around the event.

"It's nice to be able to help people, particularly at the moment," she said.

"We hear from families who say they were doing alright at Christmas time, and now they're having a struggle.

"This is a chance to come together and help relieve that worry a little bit.

"The church hosts the night shelter on Saturday and Sunday, so it works well that people staying there are able to pick up some bits and pieces, and they will also stay and help, or stay to have morning tea."

Jan said the pop-up op shop, where all items and morning tea are available for free, attracted up to 300 people last month and was expected to draw strong support again on 2 August.

Everyone is welcome to come along.