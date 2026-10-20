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From a time capsule to New Beginnings: rare 1958 vintage donated to Gala auction

<p>WHAT A CORKER: Appin Park Wangaratta Rotary Club president Geoff Dinning handing over the bottle to CAV\\u2019s community engagement coordinator Kelly Timms</p>\\n
<p>WHAT A CORKER: Appin Park Wangaratta Rotary Club president Geoff Dinning handing over the bottle to CAV\\u2019s community engagement coordinator Kelly Timms</p>\\n

WHAT A CORKER: Appin Park Wangaratta Rotary Club president Geoff Dinning handing over the bottle to CAV’s community engagement coordinator Kelly Timms

A rare bottle of Brown Brothers 1958 Vintage Port to feature at gala auction
Wangaratta Chronicle
October 20, 2026 • 01:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 16 October, 2026

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