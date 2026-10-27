From France to Wangaratta: a weekend of watercolour with Terry Jarvis

Landscapes, reflections and changing skies came to life at The Studio when Wangaratta Artists Society welcomed watercolour artist Terry Jarvis for a two-day workshop on 17–18 October. The weekend also renewed a connection with society members Robyn White and Marina Foad, who had previously attended one of Terry’s workshops in France. Learning from him again, this time at their home studio in Wangaratta, made the occasion particularly special. Based near Bendigo, award-winning watercolour artist Terry Jarvis teaches throughout Australia and overseas. His paintings draw inspiration from the Australian landscape and his travels, with a particular interest in capturing light and atmosphere. Throughout the weekend, participants watched Terry’s demonstrations, asked questions and put their learning into practice, with opportunities for individual guidance and discussion of their work. A rural landscape explored rolling hills, trees and a farmhouse, while a water study focused on a small boat, reflections and ripples. Four smaller studies captured contrasting moods - from bright clouds and dramatic grey skies to misty trees and the warm glow of sunset. Working from the first washes of colour through to the finishing details, Terry demonstrated how watercolour can convey light, depth and atmosphere. Participants were able to follow his brushwork and hear his explanations as each painting developed. The weekend brought people together to build their skills, exchange ideas and enjoy the companionship of painting alongside others. Wangaratta Artists Society thanks Terry for sharing his knowledge and encouragement, and everyone who helped organise and took part in the workshop. Information about the society and upcoming activities is available at wangartists.org.au.