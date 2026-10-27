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From France to Wangaratta: a weekend of watercolour with Terry Jarvis

<p>EDUCATIONAL EXPERIENCE: Marg Scott and watercolour artist Terry Jarvis with Terry\\u2019s completed landscape during Wangaratta Artists Society\\u2019s workshop on 17\\u201318 October 2026.</p>\\n
<p>EDUCATIONAL EXPERIENCE: Marg Scott and watercolour artist Terry Jarvis with Terry\\u2019s completed landscape during Wangaratta Artists Society\\u2019s workshop on 17\\u201318 October 2026.</p>\\n

EDUCATIONAL EXPERIENCE: Marg Scott and watercolour artist Terry Jarvis with Terry’s completed landscape during Wangaratta Artists Society’s workshop on 17–18 October 2026.

The Wangaratta Artists Society welcomed watercolour artist Terry Jarvis for a two-day workshop
Wangaratta Chronicle
October 27, 2026 • 01:00

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