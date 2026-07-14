Heavy frosts were a feature at Wangaratta, Benalla and Rutherglen from Sunday 5 July to Friday 10 July, with five successive mornings of minimum temperatures below zero degrees at Wangaratta and Rutherglen and six successive mornings below zero at Benalla.

Then came the next spell of rain, which up until Monday morning this week has seen all major centres in North East Victoria exceed the July average total.

The wet weather also delivered very cold winds well over 100kph and 75kph at Wangaratta and Rutherglen respectively, and provide heavy snowfalls at all alpine resorts with temperatures falling to minus four degrees.

The last 12 months have been exceptionally wet at Falls Creek.

The rainfall records at Mt Buffalo show there were very wet periods 1945 to 1946 and 1986 to 1987 and also in 1916 to 1917 with the biggest flood in North East Victoria in June 1917.