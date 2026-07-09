Independent Federal MP for Indi, Dr Helen Haines, has welcomed more than $527,000 in Commonwealth funding to help preserve three nationally significant heritage sites across the electorate, in Wodonga, Beechworth and Yea.

The funding, secured through the Australian Heritage Grants Program will support projects at the Bonegilla Migrant Experience, the Beechworth Historic Precinct and the Yea Flora Fossil Site.

The successfully funded projects:

• $247,090 for the City of Wodonga Bonegilla Migrant Experience for conservation on historic buildings.

• $240,000 for Indigo Shire Council to deliver a contemporary, comprehensive Conservation Plan for the Beechworth Administration Precinct.

• $40,000 for Murrindindi Shire Council to prepare a Heritage Management Plan for the Yea Flora Fossil Site.

"Our region has a rich past, and these sites help us understand that history. Protecting them will mean preserving shared stories and strengthening local connection," Dr Haines said.

"From the ancient fossil beds at Yea, to the historic streets of Beechworth, to the migrant stories preserved at Bonegilla, these sites connect us to the people and events that have shaped our region."

Dr Haines said the investment in Bonegilla was particularly significant.

"Bonegilla was the first home in Australia for more than 300,000 migrants," she said.

"Families arrived with little more than hope and determination, and went on to help build our towns, industries and communities.

"Bonegilla is a significant part of Australia’s migration story.

"Its preservation means preserving the stories of the people who passed through its gates and ensuring generations to come understand its contribution to our nation.

"These projects will help protect important places, support tourism across the North-East and ensure these stories continue to be shared for generations to come.

“Congratulations to everyone involved in securing this funding - this is a fantastic outcome."