Will Nolan's fundraising tally is ticking towards $10,000, as the Wangaratta Rovers footballer prepares to have his head shaved in support of the Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal this week.

The highly anticipated shave will take place in the Rovers clubrooms at the WJ Findlay Oval, following the Hawks' Good Friday evening clash with hometown rivals Wangaratta Magpies.

It will be Will's first haircut in 13 years, having grown his naturally curly hair into the dreadlocks for which he's become known.

He decided the derby match on Good Friday would be the perfect time to take on a new look, and to support a great cause.

"It's been overwhelming, the support shown towards the shave and the cause," Will said.

"A big thank you to those who have donated towards the shave; hopefully our work can make an impact for the kids and families who access the Royal Children's Hospital."

To support Will's fundraiser, visit https://fundraise.goodfridayappeal.com.au/fundraisers/willnolan or scan the QR code on this page.

Every dollar donated assists with ground breaking research, purchasing state of the art equipment, and conducting training, and unique patient centred care programs at Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital.