INTERSPORT Wangaratta is preparing for an exciting expansion and renovation, with walls set to come down to create a larger, more dynamic sports retail destination at the Wangaratta Co Store.

The expansion will position INTERSPORT Wangaratta as a major anchor tenant within the centre and strengthen its role as one of the leading sports stores in the North East corridor.

Once complete, the store is expected to increase in size to about 900 square metres.

The expansion includes the former space that was occupied by Millers clothing brand after it collapsed into administration and permanently closed last year.

INTERSPORT Wangaratta owners Lee Cowell and Dale McPhan believe the expansion reflects the business’ ongoing confidence in Wangaratta and its sporting community.

“We are proud to invest in the future of INTERSPORT Wangaratta and the Co Store,” Ms Cowell said.

“This expansion allows us to create a true sports super store for the North East, while continuing to support the local customers, clubs and associations who have supported us over many years.

“The store will be the largest INTERSPORT in the region, and we are excited by the development that gives us the space to elevate our product range to meet the ongoing growth of Wangaratta’s sporting community.”

Key Capital managing director of the Wangaratta Co Store Stephen Nicholls said INTERSPORT Wangaratta will be the largest and highest profile sports merchandise store, on par with the current biggest outlet in Albury.

"After the works are complete the Wangaratta INTERSPORT will be bigger than the Shepparton and Wodonga stores," he said.

"It’s going to be an exciting and it will be a really modern and contemporary fit-out.

"We're putting money back into the community by creating better stores and appropriate retail options.”