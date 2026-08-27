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Galen students put questions to Helen Haines

<p>YOUNG VOICES HEARD: Galen Catholic College year 8 students, including (left) Rosie Edwards (14) and (right) Charlotte McMahon (14), received a visit from Independent Indi MP Helen Haines on Tuesday to hear about politics, the role of a federal MP and how Dr Haines represents the local community in parliament. PHOTOS: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n
<p>YOUNG VOICES HEARD: Galen Catholic College year 8 students, including (left) Rosie Edwards (14) and (right) Charlotte McMahon (14), received a visit from Independent Indi MP Helen Haines on Tuesday to hear about politics, the role of a federal MP and how Dr Haines represents the local community in parliament. PHOTOS: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n

YOUNG VOICES HEARD: Galen Catholic College year 8 students, including (left) Rosie Edwards (14) and (right) Charlotte McMahon (14), received a visit from Independent Indi MP Helen Haines on Tuesday to hear about politics, the role of a federal MP and how Dr Haines represents the local community in parliament. PHOTOS: Jordan Duursma

Independent Indi MP Helen Haines visited Galen Catholic College to answer student questions
Jordan Duursma
August 27, 2026 • 02:00

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