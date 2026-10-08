Gates unlock to variety of delightful local gardens for charity

There’s no better way to get behind a good cause than by spending a few hours perusing beautiful garden spaces that engage all your senses. It’s exactly how hundreds of locals will be spending Sunday 18 October when Friends of Lacluta (FOL) returns with its annual Open Garden series. To capture the diversity of garden styles and themes in the region, guests can expect to see all the sides of garden landscapes. Step into the community gardens concept of the vegetable, succulent and botanic variety in Dundas Street, wander into a tasteful ‘rustic native garden’ brimming with botanic biodiversity by the river at 12 Heach Street, or take a stroll through ‘inherited garden’ landscaping steeped in historical – and Irish – charm. Residents of 4, 6, 8 and 18 Dundas Street have been priming their gardens in readiness for the community to explore. These four gardens are a vessel of true neighbourly spirit, showcasing the power of 'community working together' to shape a creative and eclectic garden series. Ann Shaw’s garden is in its third iteration after 40 years of development and centres around maples, birches and perennials, while neighbour Ian Wilson presents a veggie garden with chooks. "They're all a bit different," Ann said. Bursting with character, greenery and whispers of colour, the charming and lush garden ‘Corinya’ at 8 Taylor Street holds a strong appeal to history buffs. After buying the property in 2024, Jessamy Alexander began curating a garden that complimented the previous owner's developments. Lending to the 'inherited' quality, established mature trees became the blueprint for future landscaping plans and plant beds were saturated with a splash of green thanks to an extensive range of plant donations from her family. "I grew up with a large beautiful garden in Boree Creek (Southern Riverina, NSW)," Jessamy said. "Many of the plants from the new beds have been dug out from my family and extended family's gardens. "They've brought down acanthus, euphorbias, agapanthus, salvias, irises, jonquils, violets, rosemary, lillies, and all the succulents. "My parents have [also] been a huge source of practical help and advice with this garden." It's a picturesque scene against the historic charm of her home, which has served many purposes over the decades. Coupled with entertainment from local Irish folk band ‘Inisheer’, plus food and refreshments, the garden sets the tone for a buzzing atmosphere. But one of the most rewarding parts of visiting Open Gardens is knowing you're getting behind a good cause. Friends of Lacluta is a community-based friendship group in Wangaratta and Ovens Valley that seeks to support people in Lacluta, Timor Leste through long-term sustainable development and mutual respect. The funds raised through this event support the local community of Lacluta, providing scholarships, health needs, disability support and other needs recognised by the Lacluta community. Joy Ramsey, FOL secretary, said these fundraising events are the primary source of funding to continue their humanitarian work. "The FOL Open Gardens annual event provides about a third of the funding required to continue the programs in Lacluta, and is always a positive day out for the local community," she said. Joy said the event has garnered overwhelmingly positive support over the past few years; and evidently so, raising $8000 last year and $6000 the year prior. "We anticipate the sun will be shining, and our local community will immerse themselves in the diverse range of gardens while supporting our friends in Lacluta," she said. Tickets for the event are $10 for one garden or $20 for three and can be purchased via Trybooking: https://www.trybooking.com/au/event/1648086 or cash/card payment. If you would like further information regarding the Open Gardens and the FOL, visit their Facebook page 'Wangaratta Friends of Lacluta' or email folwangaratta@gmail.com.