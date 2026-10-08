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Gates unlock to variety of delightful local gardens for charity

<p>IN FULL BLOOM: Ian Wilson (pictured), pictured in neighbour Ann Shaw\\'s field of bluebells, is among the residents involved in the Dundas Street community garden concept for the Friends of Lacluta Open Gardens event. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg</p>\\n
<p>IN FULL BLOOM: Ian Wilson (pictured), pictured in neighbour Ann Shaw\\'s field of bluebells, is among the residents involved in the Dundas Street community garden concept for the Friends of Lacluta Open Gardens event. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg</p>\\n

IN FULL BLOOM: Ian Wilson (pictured), pictured in neighbour Ann Shaw's field of bluebells, is among the residents involved in the Dundas Street community garden concept for the Friends of Lacluta Open Gardens event. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg

Escape the concrete jungle to greener pastures in the backyards of Wangaratta residents.
Grace Fredsberg
October 8, 2026 • 05:00

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