GeekCon brings comics, gaming, and cosplay to Wangaratta

Wangaratta Library will host GeekCon on Saturday 19 September, giving people across the region an opportunity to connect through comics, gaming, cosplay, and pop culture. Around the world, comic conventions have grown from specialist fan gatherings into broad cultural events that bring together storytelling, illustration, design, gaming, and performance. GeekCon offers a regional take on that tradition, creating a welcoming, inclusive, local event for established fans and newcomers of all ages. Event highlights include cosplay parade and competitions, tabletop gaming and Live Action Role Play, local creators and vendor stalls, interactive workshops and demos and family-friendly activities and giveaways. Wangaratta Library coordinator Loueen Twyford said GeekCon was all about bringing people together. "Whether you're into superheroes, fantasy worlds, or retro games, there's something here for you," she said. "It's a celebration of all things pop culture."